“Florita” exits PAR but gale warning still in effect over Northern, Central Luzon seaboards

Rains due to southwest monsoon to prevail over western sections of Luzon

(Eagle News) — Severe Tropical Storm “Florita” has exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, however, under the influence of the severe tropical storm and the prevailing southwest monsoon, a gale warning remains in effect over the seaboards of Northern and Central Luzon.

In the next 24 hours, the southwest monsoon may also continue to bring rains over the western sections of Luzon.

PAGASA said despite the lifting of wind signals, gusts reaching a strong breeze to near gale-force strength may also still be experienced (especially in the coastal and mountainous areas) over MIMAROPA, Cavite, Quezon, Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Aurora, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley.

“Florita” is so far estimated 490 kilometers west of Calayan, Cagayan outside PAR.

It is forecast to move generally west northwestward over the West Philippine Sea towards the southern portion of China, where it is expected to make landfall tomorrow morning or early afternoon.