Florida lawmakers approve permit-free concealed weapons

MIAMI, United States (AFP) — Residents in the US state of Florida will be able to carry concealed firearms without a license, according to legislation approved Thursday by the state’s Republican-led Senate and supported by Governor Ron DeSantis.

The bill, which passed Florida’s House of Representatives last week, cleared the Senate on a 27-13 vote, at the state legislature in Tallahassee.

When the measure becomes law, those wishing to carry a concealed weapon in public will only need personal identification, such as a driver’s license.

Previously, people in Florida seeking such a permit were required to undergo training and a background check.

Those steps will no longer be required, although restrictions for gun purchases such as buyers being at least 21 years old, undergoing an initial background check, and not having been convicted of a felony will remain in place.

The Republican DeSantis, who is expected to soon announce his candidacy in the 2024 presidential race, has courted conservative voters in recent months with so-called “culture war” issues including gun ownership.

The governor said Thursday he will sign the bill, according to US media.

“As of right now, there’s 25 states” that allow permit-free concealed carry, DeSantis said during a visit to a Georgia gun store as part of a tour promoting his new book.

“In Florida next week, we’re going to make it 26.”

Passage of the bill came three days after a shooting at a Nashville, Tennessee school that left six people dead, including three nine-year-old children.

