Flood risk in central Ukraine city after Russian strike: Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AFP) – Floods could hit the city of Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine after a Russian strike damaged infrastructure causing the Inhulets River to flood, the Ukrainian presidency warned Wednesday.

“At the point of impact, we have observed a water flow of 100 cubic meters per second, which is a large volume,” said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president’s office.

“The water level of the Inhulets River is changing every hour,” he added.

The center and another district of the city of 600,000 people were “at risk of flooding”, he said.

“It is a challenge for us all, but the situation is under control. All services are involved to eliminate the threat as quickly as possible,” he said via Telegram.

Kryvyi Rih is President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown. Earlier, Zelensky said a Russian strike targeted infrastructure in an “attempt to flood” the city, with no casualties.

Regional governor Valentin Reznichenko said seven Russian Kh-22 missiles fired from an aircraft “seriously damaged” the infrastructure.

