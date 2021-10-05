Flight cancellations on Tuesday, Oct. 5

(Eagle News) — Several flights scheduled on Tuesday, Oct. 5, were cancelled due to bad weather.

According to the Manila International Airport Authority, the following flights are cancelled:

Cebu Pacific (5J)

5J 196/197 Manila-Cauayan (Isabela)-Manila

Air Swift (T6)

T6 5110/5111 Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila

Signal No. 1 remains raised over the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian Islands due to Tropical Depression “Lannie.”

“Lannie” is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday morning.