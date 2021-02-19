Flight cancellations on Friday, Feb. 19

(Eagle News) — Several flights were cancelled on Friday, Feb. 19, due to bad weather.

The Manila International Airport Authority said the following flights are cancelled:

Cebgo (DG)

DG 6177/6178 Manila-Masbate-Manila

DG 6195/6196 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

Earlier, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Auring” had intensified into a severe tropical storm.

Four areas in Mindanao are under a Signal No. 1.

These are over Davao Oriental, the eastern portion of Davao de Oro, the eastern portion of Agusan del Sur, and Surigao del Sur.