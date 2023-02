(Eagle News)–Several flights were cancelled on Saturday, Feb. 25, due to unfavorable weather conditions.

The Manila International Airport Authority said the following flight/s are covered by the cancellation:

PAL Express (2P)

2P 2932/2933 Manila-Basco-Manila

The list shall be updated as information comes in.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has said the northeast monsoon was affecting Luzon.