Five senior officers nominated to be the next PCG commandant

(Eagle News)–Five senior officers have been nominated to be the next commandant of the Philippine Coast Guard.

PCG spokesperson Armando Balilo identified the nominated as Vice Admiral Rolando Lizor Punzalan, Vice Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan, Vice Admiral Joseph Coyme, Vice Admiral Allan Victor Dela Vega, and Vice Admiral Roy Echeverria.

According to Balilo, the five candidates will undergo a series of interviews and “will face the senior leadership of the Department of Transportation” before their names are endorsed to the Office of the President.

He noted, however, that President Bongbong Marcos can still choose from the qualified flag rank officers of the PCG, aside from the five nominees.

According to the PCG, Punzalan is the current PCG Deputy Commandant for Operations.

Gavan, meanwhile, is the PCG Deputy Commandant for Administration.

Coyme is in-charge of the Maritime Services Command while Dela Vega is the commander of the Weapons, Electronics and Information Systems.

As for Echeverria, the PCG said he is currently the commander of the Maritime Security and Law Enforcement Command.

The current PCG commandant Admiral Artemio Abu is set to retire on October 19.