Five dead in North Carolina shooting, suspect captured

Washington, United States | AFP |

A shooting Thursday in North Carolina’s capital Raleigh left at least five people dead, including an off-duty police officer, officials in the southeast US city said, adding that a suspect had been captured.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said the shooting occurred near the Neuse River Greenway, a popular trail in the area.

“This is a sad and tragic day for the city of Raleigh. Just after 5:00 pm today, multiple people were shot,” she told a press conference.

The Raleigh Police Department “has confirmed five fatalities. One of them was an off-duty Raleigh Police officer,” she said, adding that the shooter had been “contained in a residence in the area” by police.

The police department soon after tweeted that the suspect had been taken into custody.

Among the wounded was a canine officer who had been taken to the hospital but did not suffer life-threatening injuries, she said.

Gun violence is a major problem in the United States where more than 34,000 people have died in shootings so far in 2022 alone, more than half of which were from suicide, according to the Gun Violence Archive website.

“We must do more,” Baldwin told the press conference.

“We must stop this mindless violence in America. We must address gun violence. We have much to do, and tonight we have much to mourn.”

The North Carolina shooting occurred after a jury earlier in the day rejected the death penalty and backed life imprisonment for Nikolas Cruz, who shot and killed 17 people at a Florida high school in 2018.

Mass shootings have repeatedly stunned the nation, reigniting debate on gun control, a hot-button cultural issue that has made little headway in Congress.

However several of the most recent gun rampages, including the shooting in a school in Texas and a supermarket frequented by African-Americans in Buffalo, caused particular shock across the country, prompting lawmakers to agree in June, for the first time in 30 years, to pass modest reform of gun control laws.

Nearly 400 million guns were in circulation among the civilian population in the United States in 2017, or 120 guns for every 100 people, according to the Small Arms Survey project.

© Agence France-Presse