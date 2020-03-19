International, North America

First US Congress member tests positive for coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Rep. Mario Rafael Díaz-Balart (R-FL) speaks during the Bay of Pigs Veterans Association luncheon at the Biltmore Hotel on April 17, 2019 in Coral Gables, Florida. Mr. Bolton spoke about the steps being taken by the Trump Administration to confront security threats related to Cuba, Venezuela, and the democratic crisis in Nicaragua. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — A Florida lawmaker became the first member of the US Congress to test positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

Representative Mario Diaz-Balart’s office said in a statement that “just a short while ago, he was notified that he has tested positive for COVID-19.”

The Republican, who represents part of Miami, follows Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus last week.

Diaz-Balart said that he had entered into quarantine and was working from his Washington apartment.

“I want everyone to know that I am feeling much better. However, it is important that everyone take this extremely seriously and follow CDC guidelines in order to avoid getting sick and mitigate the spread of this virus,” he said.

The United States so far has just over 7,300 cases and more than 110 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker.

