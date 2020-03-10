First coronavirus death recorded in Canada

MONTREAL, Canada (AFP) — Canada has recorded its first death from the new coronavirus, health officials in the westernmost province of British Columbia announced Monday.

The victim, a man living at an elderly care facility, “was infected with COVID-19 (and) passed away last night,” the province’s health officer Bonnie Henry told reporters.

Officials have not released the victim’s age.

Henry said he had been a resident of the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver. Two other residents and two caregivers had also tested positive for the disease.

The facility is designed to house around 200 elderly people.

Canada has recorded more than 70 confirmed coronavirus infections, nearly all of which are in British Columbia or Ontario, the most populated province.

The Quebec government confirmed two new cases Monday, including one person who was exposed to the virus during a trip to France.

The person is currently in self-quarantine at home.

Montreal MP Anthony Housefather told CTV he had also self-quarantined after learning that an attendee at a conference he went to in Washington had tested positive for the virus.

Housefather added that he felt fine.

The virus has killed more than 4,000 people and infected over 110,000 worldwide since it emerged late last year.

