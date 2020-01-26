National

First batch of Filipinos repatriated from Lebanon amid US-Iran tensions arrives

The first batch of Filipinos repatriated from Lebanon since the killing of Qassem Soleimani arrived on Saturday, Jan. 25./DFA/

(Eagle News)– The first batch of Filipinos repatriated from Lebanon following US-Iran tensions over a US airstrike that killed  a top Iranian military official arrived on Saturday, Jan. 25.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs said the the group, composed of  36 Filipinos, including one infant, was welcomed by the DFA Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs.

The DFA said before their departure from Lebanon, the adults each received financial assistance from the DFA, through the Philippine Embassy.

The  repatriates represent  the first batch of Filipinos who availed of the voluntary mass repatriation program after Lebanon was placed under  an alert level 2.

At present, the Philippine government is implementing a mandatory repatriation for OFWs  in Iran.

