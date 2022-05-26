Firefighters contain blaze at Sudan Red Sea port

Firefighters have contained a large blaze that erupted in a cargo area of the Sudanese Red Sea port of Suakin, the port’s director said Thursday.

The fire, which raged for hours, broke out in the cargo drop off area of the port on Wednesday sending plumes of acrid smoke into the sky.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze.

“The fire has been brought under control following the intervention of civil defence forces and port workers,” port director Taha Ahmed Mokhtar said.

He said an investigation had been launched to determine the cause of the fire, and a commission set up to assess the scale of the losses.

A port official, who spoke on condition of annonymity, had earlier described the damage as “catastrophic”.

The blaze at the port came as Sudan is gripped by a chronic economic crisis which deepened after last year’s military coup led by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

The military takeover triggered punitive measures, including aid cuts by Western governments, who demanded the restoration of the transitional administration installed after the 2019 ouster of longtime president Omar al-Bashir.

The historic port town of Suakin is no longer Sudan’s main foreign trade hub, a role which has been taken by Port Sudan, some 60 kilometres (40 miles) away along the Red Sea coast.

But there have been moves to redevelop the port.

Bashir’s government signed a deal with Turkey in 2017 to restore the historic buildings of Suakin island and expand its docks, but the agreement has been suspended since his overthrow.

