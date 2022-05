(Eagle News) — A fire broke out in a residential area in Manila on Thursday night.

The blaze at Block 17 Old Site Baseco Compound in the Port Area struck past 7 p.m.

It reached the fourth alarm at 8:31 p.m.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard, which was also on the scene, the fire was put out after four hours.

There were no casualties reported so far.

At least 300 families were affected by the blaze, the Bureau of Fire Protection said.