Fire hits portion of Philippine General Hospital

(Eagle News) — A fire hit a portion of the Philippine General Hospital, TXTFire Philippines said in a Facebook post.

The fire reached the third alarm.

A Tweet from Senator Richard Gordon said he ordered the dispatch of two Philippine Red Cross firetrucks and and four ambulances to help put out the fire and provide first aid.

All in all, he said there were 32 responders from Red Cross at one point.

“Our response team assisted and transported patients to PGH new ER Building. They were also able to transport a cancer patient to Manila Doctors Hospital,” the senator said in another Tweet.

He said the fire was put out at 5:41 a.m.