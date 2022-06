(Eagle News) — A blaze hit a part of the Manila Metropolitan Theater on Friday, June 17.

In a statement on Facebook, the theater management said the fire started in a room on the first floor of the Padre Burgos Wing.

The wing, it said, is so far under renovation.

The fire did not spread to other parts of the complex and was declared out past 9 a.m., the management said.

According to the theater management, no injuries were reported.

The fire did not destroy valuable items, it added.