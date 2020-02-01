Fire hits Pandacan, Manila

(Eagle News)–A fire struck Pandacan, Manila on Saturday, Feb. 1.

The fire broke out past 10 a.m. and was still raging as of 1 p.m.

The Manila Public Information Office said the blaze, which affected a San Miguel Corp. Warehouse, has now reached Task Force Bravo, according to information from the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office.

The Manila Public Information Office said a portion of the ongoing Skyway-3 project collapsed due to the fire.

No other details were immediately available.

(Article updated at 1:39 p.m.)