Filipinos urged to honor frontliners every 4 pm starting April 9, Day of Valor

(Eagle News) – Starting tomorrow, Thursday, April 9, the public is enjoined to show their appreciation for the country’s frontliners in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by going to their doorways or windows and giving an applause, or by posting or sharing videos thanking them.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles announced this in a virtual presser of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) on Wednesday, April 8.

He said that on April 9, the Day of Valor or” Araw ng Kagitingan,” it is only fitting to give honor to the present-day heroes in the time of the COVID-19 crisis.

Now that the enhanced community quarantine has been extended, Nograles said that the public will be relying more on the country’s frontliners whom he called “real-life and real-time heroes.”

“Napakalaki po ng hinihingi ng taong bayan sa ating mga frontliners,” he said. “It is truly appropriate therefore that tomorrow on National Heroes’ Day, we honor all of them with a simple gesture of gratitude that we hope to carry on for the duration of the ECQ.”

“Everyday, beginning tomorrow, we urge our countrymen to go to their doorways or their windows to applaud the medical workers, police, military, skeletal workforces from the public and private sectors, local government unit employees distributing relief goods and to the members of the media.”

“Inaanyayahan po natin ang ting mga kababayan, simula bukas, National Heroes’ Day, hanggang sa katapusang ng ECQ, tuwing sasapit po ang alas-4 ng hapon. Pumunta po tayo sa ating mga pintuan at bintana, palakpakan po natin ang ating mga bayani na nagtatrabaho sa ating mga frontlines,” Nograles said.

He said that they can also share videos that will give and spread “good vides” regarding the country’s frontliners. This can be done through Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok, aside from others social media forms every 4 p.m..

“They can sing and dance for our frontliners,” he said.

He also thanked artists and singers who are doing “concerts from home” during this quarantine period to raise funds for the frontliners.

The other acts of generosity include those done by artists and other individuals who made their own version of personal protective equipment (PPEs) for medical and health care workers.

Many government officials, including military officials and personnel, have also pledged a certain amount of their salaries, as contribution in the fight against COVID-19.

Nograles thanked all those Filipinos who, in their own way, also tried to help the country’s frontliners.

(Eagle News Service)