Filipinos in Beirut urged to exercise caution after security incident

The Philippine Embassy in Beirut is urging Filipinos in Lebanon to exercise extreme caution following a security incident in the Dahye district on January 2nd, 2024.

On January 2, a strike attributed to Israel in the southern suburbs of Beirut killed senior Hamas official, Saleh al- Arouri, raising fears of an extension of the conflict into Lebanon.

The incident poses a significant threat to civilian safety, prompting the embassy to issue a travel advisory.

Filipino nationals are advised to avoid public places, large gatherings, and unnecessary travel within Beirut and South Lebanon. The embassy emphasizes the importance of staying vigilant and prioritizing personal safety.

The embassy has established two hotlines for Filipinos to update their current situation and receive assistance.

They can reach the Migrant Workers Office at +961 79 110 729 or the ATN hotline at +961 70 858 086.

The Philippine government is closely monitoring the situation in Lebanon and will continue to provide updates and support to its citizens in the region.

(Philippine Embassy in Lebanon / Eagle News/ AFP )