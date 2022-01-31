Filipinos from abroad who “recently recovered” from Covid can enter PHL even with positive RT-PCR test results

Medical certificate stating passenger is no longer infectious needed, says Palace

(Eagle News) – Internationally arriving Filipino travelers who recently recovered from Covid-19 but still tested positive in RT-PCR pre-departure tests could now enter the Philippines, according to Malacanang on Monday, January 31.

What a traveler or passenger has to present is a “medical certificate issued by a licensed physician stating that the traveler has completed the mandatory isolation period, and is no longer infectious,” stressed acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles in a Palace press briefing.

He also cited the guidelines stated in Resolution 158 of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) as he clarified the matter on Monday.

“Samantala, isa pong paglilinaw: Pinapayagan pong makapasok sa Pilipinas ang pasaherong recently recovered from COVID-19 ngunit nagpupositibo pa rin sa kanilang pre-departure RT-PCR Test, alinsunod sa nakasaad sa IATF Resolution No. 158,” Nograles said.

The RT-PCR test should have been taken within 48 hours prior to the date or time of departure from the country of origin.

If the traveler tested positive, but has a medical certificate stating that he is no longer infectious, has completed the mandatory isolation, and has been allowed to travel, then he can enter the country. The traveler also has to show his “positive RT-PCR test taken not earlier than 10 days but not later than 30 days prior to date/time of departure from country/port of origin.”

The recommendation to allow entry for “international arriving Filipino passengers who have recently recovered from COVID-19 but still test

positive” in the required RT-PCR tests was made by the Technical Working Group to the IATF

Effective February 10, the Philippines is allowing entry of fully vaccinated international travelers and they do not have to undergo facility-based quarantine provided that they tested negative for RT-PCR within 48 hours prior to departure from their country of origin.

But with the clarification from Malacanang on Monday, January 31, even fully vaccinated travelers with positive RT-PCR test results within two days from departure from their country but have already fully recovered from a recent Covid-19 bout, can also enter the country.

