Filipinos consuming less than 50 kw/hr don’t need to pay March-April bills, says IATF

(Eagle News) – Filipino households consuming less than 50 kilowatts per hour of electricity do not need to pay their electricity bills for the “March to April billing period,” the Philippine government announced on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said that except for a one-month grace period, these “lifeline consumers” don’t need to pay this month’s electricity bill. This is effective nationwide.

“Sa mga kababayan nating kumukunsumo ng mas mababa sa 50 kilowatt per hour o iyong tinatawag na lifeline consumers ng mga electric cooperatives dito po sa Luzon maging sa Visayas at Mindanao – maliban sa isang buwan na grace period sa pagbabayad ng kuryente – libre na po ang inyong konsumo sa loob ng March to April billing period,” he announced in a televised virtual presser on April 15.

He thanked the National Electrification Administraion (NEA) and the Philippine Rural Electric Cooperatives Association, Inc (PHILRECA), aside from the electric cooperatives, for contributing to the country’s bayanihan effort to help some three million poor consumers.

“Target na tulungan ang Pantawid Liwanag ang tatlong milyong mahihirap na consumer ng ating mga electric coop,” Nograles said.

He said that the Department of Energy (DOE) reports an “available capacity of 11,795 megawatts, which is greater than the actual peak demand of 7,323 megawatts in Luzon.”

“This means, we currently have an excess capacity of 4,742 megawatts. Ibig pong sabihin, lubos din po ang supply ng ating kuryente dito po sa Luzon,” Nograles added.

