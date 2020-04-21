COVID-19 EBC Special Coverage, Life

Filipino restaurant in New South Wales helps those affected by COVID-19

(Eagle News) —  A Filipino restaurant in New South Wales is helping those affected by COVID-19 restrictions by donating food for those in need.

The owners of A-Team’s Kitchen, Arvin and Rose Acosta, said they are giving food to people, mostly international students who don’t have a means of livelihood.

One of those they were able to help said that the donations — consisting of rice, fruits and vegetables are already good for two to three meals for two people.

EBC correspondent in Sydney, Australia, Diana Pedro, gives this report.

(Eagle News Service)

