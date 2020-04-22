Filipino ingenuity: Who can beat this face shield?

(Eagle News) — Amid the shortage of face shields and face masks, this resident in Manila made his own version of this personal protective equipment (PPE) — a plastic water tank to protect himself.

Filipinos have resorted to do-it-yourself PPEs to protect themselves amid the COVID-19 pandemic — from hand-sewn face masks, face shields made from plastic covers, to this ultimate head cover shown in the photo above, raising the DIY face shield to a whole new level,

The Philippines, as of April 22, has 6,710 COVID-19 cases, mostly in the Philippine capital, Metro Manila,