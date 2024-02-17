Filipino fishermen in Bajo de Masinloc received BFAR assistance despite China threat: PCO

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources successfully provided some assistance to Filipino fishermen in Bajo de Masinloc recently.

The Presidential Communications Office, citing data from BFAR spokesperson Naz Briguera, said in a statement that BFAR managed to supply 14,000 liters of diesel fuel, 60 liters of motor oil and other provisions to 21 commercial fishing boats “even amidst the threat of Chinese maritime vessels against Filipino boats sailing in the West Philippine Sea.”

“Katulad po ng nabanggit din sa pahayag ng National Security Council, wala pong katotohanan doon sa balitang naitaboy ng mga banyagang barko ng Tsina ang BRP Tamblot sa Bajo de Masinloc na lumaot upang magbigay po ng suporta sa mga mangingisdang kasalukuyang nangingisda sa lugar,” Briguera said in the PCO statement.

He noted Philippine vessels should not be driven away from waters it “legally owns.”

“..At ang mga gawain nito (of BRP Tamblot) ay ayon sa isinasaad ng ating batas at sumasakop na pandaigdigang batas katulad po ng UNCLOS,” he added.

Briguera was referring to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the 2016 Permanent Court of Arbitration award, which rejected China’s nine-dash line claim.

China uses the latter as the basis for its claims over almost the entire South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea.

The PCA instead upheld the Philippines’ sovereign rights and jurisdiction over its exclusive economic zone and the WPS.