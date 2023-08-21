Filipino communities in US Southwest alerted; Hurricane Hilary precautions advised

The Philippine Consulate in Los Angeles is urging all Filipinos in Southern California, Southern Nevada, and Arizona to be prepared for the potential impact of Hurricane Hilary.

Consul General Edgar Badajos issued this caution as the hurricane was downgraded to Category 1.

Stay informed, check local advisories, and ensure your safety measures are in place. In case of emergency, call the Consulate’s hotline: (213) 2689990.

Southern California is under a first-ever tropical storm warning as Hilary impacts parts of California, Arizona and Nevada. All California state beaches have been closed in San Diego and Orange counties in preparation for the impacts from the storm which was downgraded from hurricane status.

One person died in Mexico after a vehicle was swept away by a swollen river, Mexico’s Civil Protection agency said, while warning of landslides and road closures in Baja California.

(Philippine Consulate General in Los Angeles, California / Agence France Presse )