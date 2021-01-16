Felix Y. Manalo Foundation, Inc. recognized as Daly City’s Philanthropic Organization of the Year 2020

Certificate Awarded to Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) Representatives

for Continuous ‘Aid To Humanity’

The Philanthropic Organization of the Year, a first-ever recognition of its kind in Daly City, Californina was awarded to the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation, Inc., the socio-civic platform of the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ).

The award of recognition was presented by Daly City Mayor Glenn Sylvester and the City Council during a ceremony held through video conferencing on Dec. 14.

“This year I’m proud and honored to give the Philanthropic Organization of the Year to Felix Y. Manalo Foundation Incorporated,” said Mayor Sylvester. “This organization provides aid to humanity in a number of ways. For the city of Daly City, that meant bridging the digital divide within our community. Especially stricken by this pandemic was our youth and our most vulnerable, our seniors. In response, the Felix Y. Manalo foundation donated 80 laptops to the city.”

Mayor Sylvester recognized the FYM Foundation for its recent Aid To Humanity effort held in October 2020, that helped provide resources and fund program enrichment for youth and elderly. It was the second educational donation from the FYM Foundation for families in the region, following a similar gift to the Boys & Girls Club of San Mateo County this past September.

The award was accepted by Brother Esteban Inocencio, District Supervising Minister of Northwest California, a region comprising 22 local congregations of the INC around the San Francisco Bay Area. “We are truly honored to receive this award. We attribute all the success and triumph of the Church to the Almighty God through the dynamic leadership of our Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V. Manado. We will continue to assist this wonderful city in its humanitarian and social civic works through our Aid To Humanity programs.”

Witnessing virtually from Quezon City, Philippines was Brother Glicerio Santos IV as the representative of the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation. Both he and FYM Foundation President Brother Glicerio B. Santos Jr. were also recognized for their continued assistance in the leadership of the outreach efforts taking place all over the globe.

In his acceptance speech, Brother Inocencio also thanked the INC Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V. Manalo “for his direction and guidance over the Iglesia Ni Cristo in its entirety.”

“We will never stop our Aid To Humanity efforts,” Brother Esteban Inocencio noted. “We work side by side with the city governments, with the guidance that we are given by our Executive Minister, Brother Eduardo V. Manalo. So we would be able to make a difference and cause a positive impact on society, in being able to do this good work for the glory of the Almighty God.”

With congregations in 158 countries and territories, the Iglesia Ni Cristo conducts Aid To Humanity events all over the world. In Canada and the United States, it has helped thousands of poor families with their basic needs and donated to hundreds of charitable organizations.

(Courtesy INC Public Information Office)