FDCP’s Film Ambassador’s Night– Celebrating Philippine Cinema

By Alexandra Megia

Eagle Broadcasting Corporation

QUEZON CITY, Philippines (EBC) — The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), kicked off Philippine Cinema centennial year by honoring internationally award-winning film industry members, at the agency’s fourth annual Film Ambassadors’ Night. Where Philippines’ brightest lights, brightest stars celebrated at the Maybank Performing Arts Theater in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

According to FDCP, “The annual event honors the many ‘Film Ambassadors’ of Philippine cinema, the diverse group of film workers, be they directors, actors and actresses, producers and more whose works succeeded in receiving awards or honors in different international film festivals and other global platforms. This year will feature 66 honorees and three Camera obscura awardees.”

Honorees included the country’s biggest talents — Brillante Mendoza, Judy Ann Santos, Jun Robles Lana , Alyx Ayn Arumpac and Raymund Ribay Guttierez

One of the honorees, Carlo Cuevas, winner of the Best Screenplay in International Film Festival Manhattan 2019 for the EBC Films’, Guerrero, says that, “It is a pleasure and honor to celebrate that night. It is an honor for me.”

Cuevas also said that events like Ambassador’s Film night, inspires him to tell more stories to uplift the Filipino community by “doing our best to continue telling stories of Filipino culture” and represent the best of country.

