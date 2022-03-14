FDA okays use of Sinovac for kids aged 6 years and above

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has okayed the use of Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine, CoronaVac, for pediatric use.

In a statement, the IP Biotech Group thanked the FDA for approving the vaccine for children aged six years and above.

The FDA gave the approval for Sinovac on Saturday, according to the IP Biotech Group.

“We thank the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and our vaccine experts for approving Sinovac’s CoronaVac for ages 6 and above,” IP Biotech Group chairman Enrique Gonzales said in a statement quoted by the Philippine News Agency.

FDA officer-in-charge Director General Dr. Oscar Gutierrez Jr. said that this would “ensure greater access and vaccine equity for the Philippines.”

In December 2021, Indonesia has also started vaccinating children six years and above with Sinovac.

Sinovac can be stored in temperatures between 2 degrees Celsius to 8 degrees Celsius (2° to 8°C).

(Eagle News Service)