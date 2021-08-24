FDA gives EUA to Russia’s single-dose vaccine Sputnik Light, bringing to 9 total COVID jabs for emergency use

With this EUA, there are now 2 single-dose Covid vaccines allowed for PHL use: Sputnik Light and Janssen

(Eagle News) – The Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Russia’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik Light.

Sputnik Light is the ninth COVID-19 vaccine to be given an EUA in the Philippines. Before this, FDA granted EUA to China’s Sinopharm vaccine on June 7. The other vaccines with EUA are Moderna from the US, COVAXIN of India’s Bharat Biotech, Janssen vaccine of Johnson and Johnson, Sputnik-V two-dosevaccine of Russia’s Gamaleya, Sinovac’s Coronavac from China, AstraZeneca vaccines from the UK, and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The EUA for Sputnik light vaccine is dated Aug. 20. The vaccine is recommended for use for those aged 18 years and above. It has a shelf life of 10 months, but should be stored in temperatures ranging from -18 degrees Celsius to -22 degrees Celsius.

“Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine may be effective to prevent, diagnose or treat COVID-19,” the FDA’s EUA document said.

“The known and potential benefits of the Gamaleya Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine, when used to diagnose, prevent or treat COVID-19, outweigh the known and potential risks of said Vaccine as of date,” it added.

So far, there are two COVID-19 single-dose vaccines which had been given an EUA – Sputnik Light and J&J’s Janssen.

The Philippines targets to achieve herd immunity by the end of the year, by vaccinating 70 percent of the population.

(Eagle News Service)