FDA asks DOH to suspend AstraZeneca use for elderly after report on “rare” blood clot links abroad

(Eagle News) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has asked the Department of Health (DOH) to suspend the use of the remaining AstraZeneca doses in the country for the elderly or those aged 60 and above following reports of “very rare” blood clot instances following the vaccine administration abroad.

FDA Director General Eric Domingo said that he had already gotten in touch witth the DOH regarding this.

He said that out of 200 million recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine, only 16 had “very rare” instances of blood clots and change in number of platelets that were being probed as connected to the vaccine, citing a report from the European Medicines Agency.

“We asked DOH kung mayroon pa pong natitirang AstraZeneca vaccine, siguro ay huwag muna nating gamitin sa people below 60 years old until we get clearer evidence and clearer guidance from the WHO at sa ating pong mga experts,” FDA chief Domingo said on Thursday, April 8, in a Laging Handa press briefing.

“Wala na po tayong AstraZeneca vaccines at this time. Dahil talagang naubos natin ito, may mangilan-ngilan na lang daw,” he said.

-Further study on AstraZeneca evidence needed –

Domingo said that the next delivery of AstraZeneca vaccines could come next month.

“That would give us time to further study the evidence or kung magkakaroon tayo ng panibagong guidance sa paggamit ng AstraZeneca vaccines,” he said.

Before this, the FDA had set in its guidelines that the AstraZeneca jabs can be given to the elderly citing the World Health Organization recommendation. But late afternoon on Wednesday, April 7, FDA also gave the green light to Sinovac vaccine, Coronovac, for use in the elderly following the recommendation of the Philippine vaccine expert panel which cited its good performance and safety.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said Wednesday that blood clots should be listed as a “very rare” side effect, encouraging countries to continue its use.

The announcement came after the EMA examined 86 blood clotting cases, 18 of which were fatal, out of around 25 million people in Europe who received the AstraZeneca vaccine. Most of the cases were in women aged under 60.

But EMA chief Emer Cooke said no particular risk factor had been identified and the clots may be linked to an immune response to the vaccine.



(wih a report from Agence France Presse)