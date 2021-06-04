Fastfood chain temporarily closes BGC franchise store over customer complaint on “fried towel”

(Eagle News) – A popular fast food chain temporarily closed one of its franchise stores in Bonifacio Global City-Taguig over a now viral video on a complaint of one of its customers who got a “fried towel” instead of a fried chicken.

“This concerns the customer complaint on food ordered late evening of June 1 from a franchised store in Bonifacio Global City. We are deeply concerned about this matter and have conducted a thorough investigation of the incident,” it said in a statement.

“It is unfortunate that deviations from Jollibee’s standard food preparation procedures occurred on the part of certain personnel of the store.”

Jollibee Foods Corporation said that it directed the “Jollibee Bonifacio-Stop Over branch to close for three days” starting June 3 so that it could thoroughly review its compliance with procedures and retrain its store team to ensure that this will not happen again.”

“We will also send out reminders to all stores to ensure the strict adherence to Jollibee’s food preparation systems,” the Jollibee’s official statement read.

(Eagle News Service)