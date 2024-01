MOSCOW, Jan 1, 2024 (AFP) – Russia’s Sakhalin island near Japan and the Pacific city of Vladivostok were on “alert” Monday due to a possible tsunami risk after a major earthquake in Japan.

Emergency services in Sakhalin declared a “tsunami alert”, saying the island’s western coast “may be affected by tsunami waves.” City authorities in Vladivostok also announced an alert and ordered fishermen to “urgently get back to shore.”