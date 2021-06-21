Face shield still to be worn in enclosed areas with many people, malls and inside public transport – Palace

In hospitals, schools, work areas, places of worship, face shield with face masks still needed

(Eagle News) – Malacanang said that face shields are not required to be worn outside, but are still required to be worn inside malls, public transportation, in places of worship, public markets or places where many people can be found pending the appeal of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF).

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that President Rodrigo Duterte had already ruled that wearing of face masks should not be worn outdoors, but that what remains to be certain is that face shields would still be worn in areas where there are many people congregating including in malls and inside public transportation.

Roque said that President Rodrigo Duterte would further clarify the matter in his “Talk to the People” later tonight, Monday, June 21.

-Clarification made amid IATF appeal-

“Ang malinaw po ay di na kailangan ng face shield sa labas, kasi di naman yan inapela ng IATF,” Roque said in a Malacanang press briefing on Monday, June 21.

“Ang apela naman po ay sa indoors at sa pampublikong transportasyon. So kumbaga hindi naman po inapila ang pagsusuot ng face shield sa labas,” he said.

Earlier, Roque said that the IATF had resolved to recommend to President Rodrigo Roa Duterte the mandatory wearing of face shields in enclosed / indoor spaces of hospitals, schools, workplaces, commercial establishments (such as but not limited to food establishments, malls and public markets), public transport and terminals, and places of worship.

Roque said that that status quo remains in the places which are covered by the appeal of the IATF.

“Pero importante, uulit-ulitin ko, kasama pa rin ang mga pampublikong transportasyon, at yung mga indoors, kasama dyan ang mga palngeke na matao, at mga malls,” he said in the Palace press briefing on Monday, June 21.

Face shields are not required to be worn in open spaces where there are few people, such as parks, or while exercising outdoors. But the wearing of face masks at all times is still a requirement, Malacanang stressed.

(Eagle News Service)