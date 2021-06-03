‘Exponential’ rise in virus cases in DR Congo capital: WHO

KINSHASA, DR Congo (AFP) — The UN’s health agency on Thursday said it had detected a surge late last month in coronavirus cases in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“An exponential rise in the spread of SARS-Cov-2 virus has been recorded in Kinshasa,” the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a weekly report, as a DRC health ministry official confirmed “the third wave of Covid-19 is already there — it’s the Indian (Delta) and South African (Beta) variants.”

