Ex-NBA star Jeremy Lin banned for five games in Taiwan over WADA breach

TAIPEI, March 20, 2024 (AFP) – Former NBA champion Jeremy Lin has been banned for five games for violating anti-doping rules over blood treatment for an injury, Taiwan’s P. League+ said.

The 35-year-old guard, who won the NBA crown with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, was also fined NT$150,000 ($5,000).

Lin burst to global fame with the New York Knicks in 2012 when he led them to a seven-game win streak, sparking a cultural phenomenon dubbed “Linsanity”.

Born in the United States to Taiwanese immigrant parents, Lin now plays for the New Taipei Kings, having made his debut in Taiwan’s P. League+ last year.

To treat an injury, Lin underwent a type of blood irradiation therapy which is against World Anti-Doping Agency rules, the league said in a statement.

“Our investigation confirmed that the relevant treatment was arranged by the team and no banned substances were used,” the league said.

“But the treatment did not comply with WADA rules.”

His team apologised, saying the treatment was not intended to “enhance performance and only meant to assist in the recovery of his injury”.

The New Taipei Kings also said they were not aware the treatment was not allowed under WADA rules.

It is legal, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of Health and Welfare.

Lin, a Harvard graduate, started his NBA career in 2010 with the Golden State Warriors.

He played for several other NBA teams including the Knicks, the Raptors the Houston Rockets, the LA Lakers and the Charlotte Hornets.