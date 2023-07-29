European Union provides €500.000 to support those affected by typhoon Doksuri in the Philippines

29 July 2023, Manila – In immediate response to the urgent humanitarian needs caused by Typhoon Doksuri, locally known as typhoon Egay, the EU is allocating an initial €500,000 (approximately 30.3 million PHP) in humanitarian funding to support relief efforts in the Philippines.

The funding will provide life-saving assistance, including emergency shelter and shelter repair, clean water, and sanitation, to those most affected by the disaster. The assistance will be provided in the most affected areas of Luzon, within it the regions of Cagayan Valley, Ilocos Region, and Cordillera Administrative Region.

“The EU expresses its swift and unwavering support to the Filipino people during the aftermath of typhoon Doksuri, which resulted in extensive devastation and tragic loss of lives in the Philippines. Without delay, we have initiated emergency relief efforts in close collaboration with our humanitarian partners to aid those affected during this challenging period. These efforts will complement and be done in coordination with ongoing national and local relief efforts.” said EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič.

Humanitarian partners are already on the ground assessing needs and providing initial assistance. The funding announced today by the European Union will enable these partners to significantly step up their assistance to the affected populations.

The EU has provided over €158 million in humanitarian aid and disaster preparedness funding in the Philippines since 1996. Through this, the EU has worked to reduce the impact of natural hazards and strengthen the capacities of communities to prepare for future events.



Background

Typhoon Doksuri, locally known as Egay, made landfalls in the Philippines on 26 July 2023, causing extensive damage and posing a significant threat to lives, homes, and livelihoods. The rapid intensification of Doksuri into a super typhoon with winds of 185 km/h or more led to widespread destruction, heavy rain, flooding, landslides, and loss of life. This is the fifth typhoon to hit the Philippines in 2023.

As of 28 July 2023, the Philippines National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that 502,782 people have been affected, with 42,831 individuals displaced and seeking shelter, and 479 active evacuation centres. The official death toll stood at 13, and there were additional incidents of flooding and landslides. The typhoon also resulted in power outages, disrupted access to affected areas, and left certain regions flooded and impassable due to debris and landslides.

Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) / Eagle News