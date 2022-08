LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) – European stock markets climbed at the start of trading Friday, as traders focus on recession risks.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index grew 0.3 percent to 7,486.82 points despite official data showing the UK economy contracted in the second quarter as inflation soars.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index rose 0.1 percent to 13,712.79 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.2 percent to 6,556.80.

