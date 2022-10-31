European Research and Innovation Days ASEAN 2022 focus on twin transition of green and digital in ASEAN and EU

The European Research and Innovation Days ASEAN 2022, the flagship regional event of EURAXESS ASEAN, will take place virtually from 2 to 11 November 2022, bringing together policymakers, researchers, entrepreneurs and the public to debate and shape the future of the world we want to live in.

This year, the European Research and Innovation Days ASEAN 2022 will focus on green and digital transitions in ASEAN and EU, highlighting the creation of a circular economy, and on leveraging digital transformation to contribute to cutting emissions and moving towards the sustainable development goals.

During two weeks, the European Research and Innovation Days ASEAN 2022 will present expert panel discussions and workshops. The event features several tracks, engaging with different research areas and thematic.

These include: Energy Transition and Digitalisation for Sustainable Development; EU-ASEAN Partnership in Green and Digital Transformation; Digitalisation to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals; The Transformative Effect of Science to Reach the Green and Digital Goals; and Digitalisation and Energy Transition and Climate Change: Collaboration Opportunities with European Partners.

H.E. Igor Driesmans, EU Ambassador to ASEAN said, “Increasingly, research and innovation are global activities that require international cooperation between multiple partners. The European Research and Innovation Days ASEAN underscore EU-ASEAN collaborations in science and research, policy-dialogue, as well as talent circulation between Europe and Southeast Asia.”

Ambassador Driesmans added, “The exchange of ideas and expertise on a regional level at the European Research and Innovation Days ASEAN 2022 will help us shape new solutions for a more sustainable, digital and greener future in Southeast Asia and Europe. Through this event, participants can also learn more about Horizon Europe, the EU’s key funding programme for research and innovation.”

Horizon Europe is a transnational research and innovation programme with a budget allocation of €95.5 billion.

The programme facilitates collaboration and strengthens the impact of research and innovation in developing, supporting and implementing EU policies while tackling global challenges. It supports the creation and better diffusion of excellent knowledge and technologies.

Discussions at the European Research and Innovation Days ASEAN touch upon key features of Horizon Europe and highlight Europe as a key research destination. Green and Digital, Public and Private Green and digital transitions reinforce each other to aid the circular economy. For example, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become one of the most strategic technologies that can transform our world, society, and industry. The EU ranks among global leaders in AI science.

In the ASEAN region, AI will play a key role in the Digital ASEAN Community. Co-developing and co-creating with AI will be the way forward.

“EURAXESS ASEAN used AI too to create the new brand identity for the European Research and Innovation Days ASEAN this year. The event’s key art has been co-created by AI and a designer, resulting in a vision of what our future could look like – green open fields and state-of-the-art climate friendly architecture powered by solar energy,” says Dr Jenny Lind Elmaco, Regional Coordinator, EURAXESS Worldwide.

Partnership between public and private thus becomes a key factor. How these two sectors work together will have an impact on the way the twin transition of green and digital can operate in tandem to meet the Sustainable Development Goals. European Research and Innovation Days ASEAN 2022 provide a platform for robust discussions on the role of the public and private sectors and how they are able to deliver joint solutions.

More about European Research and Innovation Days ASEAN 2022

● The two-week event will showcase the thriving research and innovation landscape in ASEAN and EU through panel discussions and workshops led by scientists, policymakers, entrepreneurs and activists.

● A panel discussion will explore the EU–ASEAN approach for digital connectivity and science, research, technology and investment in innovation.

● European Research and Innovation Days ASEAN will take place online from 2 to 11 November 2022.

For the full schedule and to register for various sessions, please visit www.eu-ridays-asean.engage.eu

About ASEAN

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was established on 8 August 1967 and is constituted by ten Member States: Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Viet Nam. On 31 December 2015, the ASEAN Community was formally established. The ASEAN Secretariat is based in Jakarta, Indonesia



via: European Union in the Philippines