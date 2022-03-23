EU opens arms to fleeing Ukrainian researchers

BRUSSELS, Belgium (AFP) – The EU is extending an online welcome to Ukrainian scientists and researchers fleeing the war in their country, on Tuesday opening a website pointing them towards jobs and accommodation.

The ERA4Ukraine portal aims to be a “one-stop shop for information and support services” for them, a statement said.

It builds on an existing online research network used by EU countries and others linked to the bloc’s Horizon Europe funding research. It also aims to provide information on getting Ukrainian degrees recognised in the European Union.

“We stand with the researchers and innovators of Ukraine who are faced with unprecedented circumstances as a result of the Russian invasion against their country,” the EU commissioner for research, Mariya Gabriel, said.

The website (https://euraxess.ec.europa.eu/ukraine), to be available in English and Ukrainian, links to official sites in EU countries and neighbouring nations such as Britain, Switzerland, Norway and Turkey offering services to researchers and scientists.

