EU launches first online film festival, online concert for Viva Europa 2020

(Eagle News) — The European Union (EU) Delegation in the Philippines will make available to the public 20 multi-awarded full and short films as part of this year’s Viva Europa cultural showcase.

“The EU Delegation presents its first EUFFestival- online film festival with 11 European multi-awarded full and 8 short films to the Filipino audience”, the EU said in a statement.

The films are available for free, subtitled in English, and will be available via Festival Scope until June 18.

French children’s films, also subtitled in English, will likewise be made available under the “Lakbayin Natin ang EU” children’s festival, which will be held on June 5, 10:30 AM, via FB livestream. It will feature arts and crafts, films, puppetry, and doodles’ session with Filipino artist Robjert Alejandro.

Other online events to be featured in Viva Europa 2020 include the Euro-Pinoy Concert, to be livestreamed on May 29, 8PM at the EU in the Philippines Facebook page and Twitch.com.

The concert, to be hosted by Sanya Smith, “will feature jazz artist Tomáš Sýkora (Czechia), violinists Jeanette Kamphuis and Stefan Randehed (brother and sister team, Sweden), flamenco guitarist Alex Fernandez (Spain), and DJ Bhutta B (Philippines).”

Meanwhile, a poetry recital will be livestreamed via EU Philippines’ FB page on May 30, 5PM, to be participated in by diplomats and members of the European community from Czechia, France, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Spain, and the EU delegation.

It will also feature poetry readings by renowned Filipino poets Alma Anonas Carpio and Mookie Lacuesta.

Finally, on June 6 at 8PM, there will be a stargazing and moon gazing event, “inspired from the ongoing dialogues between the European Union and the Philippines through the Copernicus Programme.”

The astronomical event will feature astronomers Giovanni Seritella, an astronomer on the side and programme manager, EU Delegation to the Philippines; Professor Jun Cajigal and members of the Philippine Astronomical Society.

