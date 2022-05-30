EU ambassador meets President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

On 30 May 2022, the Ambassador of the European Union (EU), H.E. Luc Véron, met President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The Ambassador conveyed the EU congratulatory wishes in advance of the letters of the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission.

The EU High Representative Josep Borrell had previously congratulated the Philippines and its President-Elect on 12 May.

The Ambassador conveyed the wish of all EU Member States ambassadors to meet President-elect Marcos at the earliest opportunity.

The EU Ambassador welcomed the importance the President-elect attached to the enhanced partnership between the Philippines and the European Union and its member states.

During the meeting, the EU Ambassador presented the scope of the bilateral relationship ranging from trade and investments (supported by the EU’s GSP +) to the extensive cooperation on a variety of areas (justice system, socio-economic development, sustainable energy, governance and normalisation in Mindanao and COVID-19 Vaccination).

He recalled the importance of accountability and rule of law and the respect for human rights in the overall context of the bilateral relation.

Both sides agreed that addressing climate change and the green economic recovery from the pandemic must be at the forefront of the bilateral agenda.

The EU side conveyed its readiness to stay engaged, at the government’s wishes, to further consolidate the peace process in the Bangsamoro Region.

The EU Ambassador concurred with President-elect Marcos on the need to respect international law in the South China Sea, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and its dispute settlement mechanisms.

Furthermore, Ambassador Véron highlighted the importance of multilateral institutions and respecting the UN charter and the shared interest of the Philippines and the EU to continue defending peace and a rules-based multilateral order in Europe (including Ukraine), Asia and the world. “I am grateful for the opportunity to meet President-elect Marcos ahead of his inauguration. We had an excellent conversation about the state of the world and his ambitions for the Philippines in the coming years. I am also heartened to hear that the incoming President is willing to work with the EU and its Member States. I do not doubt that the EU-Philippines cooperation based on shared values and objectives will deepen under the Marcos administration.” Ambassador Véron said.

The Ambassador highlighted the importance that the EU attaches to its Strategic Partnership with ASEAN and he recalled that President Marcos would be invited to attend the 45th anniversary of EU-ASEAN relations commemorative summit (Brussels, 14 December 2022).