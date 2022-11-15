Eric Tayag named DOH undersecretary

(Eagle News) — Infectious diseases physician Eric Tayag has been named an undersecretary of the Department of Health.

DOH officer-in-charge Ma. Rosario Vergeire made the confirmation in a briefing.

According to Vergeire, Tayag’s specific assignment was still being determined “based on his capacity so he can help the department more.”

The Palace has not released information as of yet on Tayag’s appointment.

Tayag already served as DOH undersecretary during the administration of former President Benigno Aquino III.