ERC temporarily closed for disinfection until July 31

(Eagle News)–The Energy Regulatory Commission is temporarily closed for disinfection until July 31.

In an advisory, the ERC said during the temporary closure, it will only accept transactions online.

“Kindly course all your inquiries online and visit us at www.erc.gov.ph,” the ERC said.

The commission said consumers may direct their complaints to the following email addresses:

“We encourage consumers to use the email addresses that we have set up to receive specific consumer concerns and feedback to facilitate the resolution of their issues and concerns,” ERC chair Agnes Devanadera said in a separate post.