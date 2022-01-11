Entire PHL now at “critical risk” as Omicron declared “dominant variant”; 3,663% growth in COVID cases noted

But those infected with Omicron variant exhibiting “less severe” symptoms, faster incubation period, says DOH

(Eagle News) – The entire country is now considered under “critical risk” as the Omicron variant is declared as the dominant COVID-19 variant in the Philippines, according to the Department of Health.

In fact, the highly infectious Omicron variant has overtaken the Delta variant as of the latest genome sequencing data, said Health Secretary Francisco Duque III noting that 60 percent of the cases have turned positive for Omicron.

“Una po, base po sa ating pinakahuling run of our whole genome sequencing, 60 percent na po, Mr. President, sa mga samples na na-sequence ay positive for Omicron variant. So siya na po ‘yung nagdo-dominate na variant whereas before it was the Delta. So 60 percent of all the sequence runs ay Omicron na po,” Duque told President Rodrigo Duterte during the latter’s “Talk To The People” on Monday night, January 10, 2022.

The entire Philippines is also considered under high-risk category based on the latest case trends.

Duque said that based on the two-week growth rate in cases and ADAR or “average daily attack rate” per 100,000 population.

In fact, the entire country had a 3,663 percent moving two-week growth rate based on cases from December 14 to 27 last year compared to cases from December 28 to January 10.

Duque notes that this growth in cases is alarmingly fast.

“Ang Pilipinas nasa 3,663 percent, positive po ‘yan na talagang ang tulin, ang bilis ng kalat ng mga kaso,” the DOH chief explained to Duterte.

The average daily attack rate in the Philippines is also at 10.47 per 100,000 of the population. This is in stark contrast to the 0.28 ADAR three to four weeks ago.

-Regions under critical risk, high-risk-

Duque said that the regions under critical risk are the National Capital Region (NCR), Region 4-A (Calabarzon) and Region 3 (Central Luzon).

The regions under high-risk are the following: Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) and Regions 2, 1, 6, 5, 7, 4-B, and 11.

-Most of the PHL active cases are mild-

“Kaya napakamahalaga po na bantayan itong mga lugar na ito at paigtingin ang atin pong tugon gamit ang ating mask, hugas, iwas, ventilation, and vaccination strategy (So it is very important to monitor these regions and to heighten our observance of the mask, washing of hands, social and physical distancing, ventilation and vaccination strategy) ,” Duque said.

Most of the active cases in the country are either mild of asymptomatic. Of the 157,526 active cases in the country as of Monday, January 10, 147,912 are mild cases while 4,994 are asymptomatic cases. Critical cases also continued to drop. As of Monday, January 10, the country only has 301 critical cases compared to the 339 critical cases on January 1, 2022.

Health experts note that those infected with the Omicron variant exhibit less severe symptoms compared to the Delta variant, and other variants of the COVID-19 virus.

The Omicron variant also has a lower incubation period at two to three days only, according to Health Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega.

On Monday, January 10, 2022, the Philippines had a record-high of 33,169 new COVID-19 cases. Of this number, 18,629 came from the NCR or Metro Manila.

(Eagle News Service)