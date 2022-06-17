Enrile says groups in the US, PHL planning to cause trouble for President-elect Marcos Jr

Incoming presidential legal counsel cites “credible information” which he recently received

(Eagle News) – Former senate president and incoming presidential legal counsel Juan Ponce Enrile warned that there could be “groups in America and in the Philippines” who could be planning to cause trouble for President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In a Facebook post, Enrile said he “picked up” what he considered to be “credible information” about this intelligence information, and advice the national security officials of the incoming Marcos administration to be on the alert.

“I have a humble unsolicited advice for the national security officials of the new regime. Instead of making soft and pacific statements seemingly intended to quiet and to gain the cooperation, trust, and confidence of the habitual trouble makers in this country, I suggest that they should sharpen their intelligence information,” Enrile said in his Facebook post on June 15.

“I just picked up what I consider to be a credible information that there are groups in America and in the Philippine planning and preparing to cause serious embarrassment and trouble for our newly elected President,” he said.

Enrile said he would “give the details of this information to the proper official of the new regime in due time.”

The 98-year old former defense minister of the late President Ferdinand Marcos has been named as presidential legal counsel for the incoming Marcos administration.

He said he wants to help the next administration.

“I will devote my time and knowledge for the Republic and for BBM because I want him to succeed,” Enrile said.

-Enrile: Caution is the name of the game-

In his Facebook post, he shared this advice for the incoming administration.

“Caution is the name of the game. You are just starting you travel in troubled waters. Your adversaries have not stopped,” Enrile said.

“To borrow a phrase from someone, right now ‘they are hiding their brightness and biding their time’,” he said.

Enrile had served as defense minister of the late president Ferdinand Marcos from 1972 to 1986, and before that as justice secretary from December 1968 to February 1970.

His pronouncements regarding the need for the incoming administration to be cautious and alert came as the country prepares for the inauguration of the top two elected leaders of the land.

Vice-President-elect Sara Duterte’s inauguration as the 15th vice-president of the Philippines is set on June 19 in Davao City, while President-elect Marcos Jr’s inauguration is on June 30 at the National Museum.

To ensure the safety of the inauguration, the Philippine National Police has increased the number of policemen deployed to secure the two events.

For June 19, from the previous 2,000 PNP personnel, the number is increased to 3,700 to be deployed in Davao City for the inauguration of Vice-President elect Sara Durerte. The event is also expected to be attended by his father, President Rodrigo Duterte.

For June 30, there will be 6,200 policemen assigned to secure the inauguration venue of President-elect Marcos Jr., at the National Museum.



(Eagle News Service)