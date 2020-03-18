Empty shelves in a Berlin supermarket amid COVID-19 outbreak

Situation in a supermarket in Berlin (Situation im Supermarkt in Berlin )

Aufgenommen am Montag, 16. März, 2020 gegen 12:00 Uhr Mittags. (Taken on Monday, 16 March 2020 about 12 noon)

Die Regale sind leer. Es ist nur noch das vorrätig was da ist. Laut einem Mitarbeiter werden Sie jeden Tag beliefert, aber wissen nicht was an Ware kommt. Lebensmittel die immer ausverkauft sind:

Hygiene Artikel wie Toilettenpapier, Mehl, Nudeln , Reis und Konservendosen Brot und Milch.

(English translation: The shelves are empty. What still remains is whatever on stock is. A worker at the supermarket says, the goods are delivered everyday, but they do not know which ones. The food supplies that are always sold out are hygiene articles like toilet paper, flour, noodles, rice and canned goods, bread and milk)

(Photos and video taken by Irene Arzadon, EBC Correspondent in Germany/

Captions and description by Malou Francisco of EBC Europe Bureau/Eagle News Service)