Emperor Naruhito of Japan sends warm greetings to Filipino people on 122nd anniversary of PHL independence

(Eagle News) — His Majesty Emperor Naruhito of Japan sent his “warm greetings and good wishes” to the Filipino people on the occasion of the 122nd anniversary of the Philippine Independence.

President Rodrigo Duterte said he was “profoundly honored to receive” Emperor Naruhito’s greetings on behalf of the Filipino people.

“His Majesty, The Emperor’s message echoes the beautiful harmony and goodwill heralded by his ascension to the throne last year, and is deeply appreciated by the nation,” a Palace statement said.

“The Philippines values its special ties with Japan, and is committed to further advancing the bilateral Strategic Partnership, which both sides have ushered into its golden age,” Malacanang added.