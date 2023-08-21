Emergency contacts for Filipinos affected by Northwest Territories wildfires

In the wake of the devastating wildfires sweeping through the Northwest Territories, Filipino residents are urged to seek assistance without hesitation. The Philippine Consulate Generals in Vancouver and Calgary stand ready to provide aid.

Reach out to them for support:

🔹 Vancouver: Emergency number +1 604-653-5858, Email: [email protected]

🔹 Calgary: Emergency number +1 587-577-1524, Email: [email protected]

As wildfires continue to engulf western Canada, the situation took a dire turn on Sunday when two separate blazes merged, intensifying the crisis. Residents remain in the process of evacuating the affected areas.

The picturesque Okanagan Valley, including the city of Kelowna in British Columbia, is currently under severe threat as wildfires spread rapidly, causing widespread concern.

In the neighboring Northwest Territories, the situation is equally grim as fires have forced the evacuation of Yellowknife, the regional capital. This evacuation has left the city of around 20,000 people resembling a ghost town.

The fires have caused “terrible loss,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters after meeting Yellowknife evacuees Friday as they arrived in Edmonton, Alberta, with no idea when they may return home.

At a news conference Sunday, Trudeau praised Canadians for their response to the evacuations.

“Canadians have stepped up have shown who they truly are as people are there for each other welcoming friends, neighbors, strangers, into their homes, into their communities, to support them,” he said.

( Philippine Consulate General in Vancouver, Canada / Agence France Presse )