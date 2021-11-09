Sports, Sports -- International

Embiid to miss ‘several games’ after Covid positive

Posted by Edrian Acla on

LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has tested positive for Covid-19 and is expected to miss several games, US media reports said Monday.

ESPN and The Athletic website said the Cameroon international returned a positive Covid-19 test early Monday and had entered the league’s health and safety protocols.

The 27-year-old power forward was already due to be rested for Monday’s game between the Sixers and the New York Knicks, which is followed by a game against the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

However the positive case means Embiid is now expected to be sidelined for “several games”, ESPN reported.

Embiid has been a key figure in the Sixers impressive start to the season, which has seen them move to the top of the Eastern Conference standings with an 8-2 record.

Embiid leads the Sixers with 21.4 points and 9.4 rebounds per game this season.

© Agence France-Presse

Related Posts