Embiid to miss ‘several games’ after Covid positive

LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has tested positive for Covid-19 and is expected to miss several games, US media reports said Monday.

ESPN and The Athletic website said the Cameroon international returned a positive Covid-19 test early Monday and had entered the league’s health and safety protocols.

The 27-year-old power forward was already due to be rested for Monday’s game between the Sixers and the New York Knicks, which is followed by a game against the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

However the positive case means Embiid is now expected to be sidelined for “several games”, ESPN reported.

Embiid has been a key figure in the Sixers impressive start to the season, which has seen them move to the top of the Eastern Conference standings with an 8-2 record.

Embiid leads the Sixers with 21.4 points and 9.4 rebounds per game this season.

