Embiid guides 76ers to win over Hornets

LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — Joel Embiid scored 43 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers slipped past the Charlotte Hornets 127-124 in overtime on Monday.

Embiid shot 15-of-20 from the field, sank 12-of-14 free throws and scored six points in the extra session in front of a crowd of 14,400 at the Spectrum Center in North Carolina.

Tobias Harris added 21 points and Shake Milton had 16 points in the win.

Kelly Oubre delivered 35 points, shooting 13-of-24 shots from the field, including six threes for the Hornets

P.J. Washington and Miles Bridges both had 16 points, Cody Martin scored 14 points, Gordon Hayward and Nick Richards each supplied 12 points and James Bouknight had 11 points in the loss.

Charlotte played shorthanded for the second night in a row. LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Jalen McDaniels, and Mason Plumlee are in Covid protocol.

Elsewhere, Zach LaVine scored a team-high 32 points to lead five players in double figures as the Chicago Bulls beat the Denver Nuggets 109-97 for their fourth victory in the past five contests.

