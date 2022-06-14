Elon Musk clears up rumor about One America News

Tech billionaire Elon Musk shut down rumors that he’s purchasing the pro-Donald Trump news channel, One America news.

This comes after One America News CEO Robert Herring tweeted that he received a call from somebody close to Elon Musk that the Tesla owner wanted to talk about purchasing One America News. Herring even tagged musk in his tweet. But Musk replied “only Twitter,” to Herring’s tweet, which sparks the question: is Musk still interested in buying Twitter?

The richest man on Earth still has not officially confirmed that he will push through with the purchase. He claims the platform is riddled with bots or spam accounts. If his $44 billion deal with Twitter falls out, he could lose a one-billion-dollar breakup fee.